NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) Short Interest Up 28.1% in June

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,690,000 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the May 31st total of 2,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEXT. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in NextDecade by 12,069.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,759,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728,811 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextDecade during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. SL Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextDecade by 213.2% during the 4th quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 214,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 146,228 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of NextDecade by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 5,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextDecade by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 38,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 7,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

NEXT traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.51. The company had a trading volume of 7,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,352. The stock has a market cap of $576.74 million, a PE ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 0.68. NextDecade has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $8.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.55.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NEXT shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of NextDecade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of NextDecade from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

