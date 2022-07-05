NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Short Interest Update

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,230,000 shares, a decrease of 26.9% from the May 31st total of 27,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.86.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.70. 449,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,282,589. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.16 and its 200-day moving average is $79.12. NextEra Energy has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The stock has a market cap of $154.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.86, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 229.73%.

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,950. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,724,059,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 182,355,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,447,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505,846 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,406,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $881,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136,829 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,709.8% during the 1st quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,225,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $188,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,275,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

