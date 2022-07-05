NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.45-$3.70 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.80-$2.90 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NEE. StockNews.com began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI restated a hold rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered NextEra Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $88.86.

Shares of NEE opened at $80.56 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.16 and its 200-day moving average is $79.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $158.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.86, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 229.73%.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,717,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,499,000 after buying an additional 510,202 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,036,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,503,000 after buying an additional 435,900 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,007,000. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,303,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,403,000 after buying an additional 294,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,309,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $788,644,000 after buying an additional 282,012 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

