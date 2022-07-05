NFTify (N1) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $677.00

NFTify (N1) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 5th. One NFTify coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, NFTify has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. NFTify has a market cap of $159,285.75 and approximately $677.00 worth of NFTify was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NFTify alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00147084 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005152 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $167.58 or 0.00864157 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00096128 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002339 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00016439 BTC.

NFTify Profile

NFTify’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,362,031 coins.

Buying and Selling NFTify

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTify directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTify should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFTify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFTify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTify and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.