Nick Roberts Purchases 16 Shares of Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Stock

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK – Get Rating) insider Nick Roberts purchased 16 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 962 ($11.65) per share, with a total value of £153.92 ($186.39).

Shares of LON:TPK traded down GBX 14.20 ($0.17) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 941.40 ($11.40). 936,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,237. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 898.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,125.58 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,312.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.85. Travis Perkins plc has a twelve month low of GBX 918.20 ($11.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,839.60 ($22.28).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,961 ($23.75) to GBX 1,525 ($18.47) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 2,000 ($24.22) to GBX 1,200 ($14.53) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 2,100 ($25.43) to GBX 1,500 ($18.16) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,663.33 ($20.14).

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

