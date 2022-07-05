NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $99.41

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $99.41 and last traded at $101.29, with a volume of 19154 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.18.

Several analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Barclays cut their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. HSBC cut their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on NIKE from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Wedbush dropped their price target on NIKE from $139.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 price target on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.96.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.58. The company has a market cap of $161.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 32.45%.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,732.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in NIKE by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 494,736 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $82,459,000 after buying an additional 102,792 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in NIKE by 12.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,400,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $1,841,000. Finally, Profit Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 11,129 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

