Ninety One Group (LON:N91) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $190.10

Shares of Ninety One Group (LON:N91 – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 190.10 ($2.30) and last traded at GBX 190.10 ($2.30), with a volume of 2091069 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 195.50 ($2.37).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ninety One Group from GBX 255 ($3.09) to GBX 240 ($2.91) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

The firm has a market cap of £1.75 billion and a PE ratio of 888.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 224.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 245.48.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.70 ($0.09) per share. This is an increase from Ninety One Group’s previous dividend of $6.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. Ninety One Group’s payout ratio is 61.82%.

In other news, insider Kim Mary McFarland bought 681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 264 ($3.20) per share, with a total value of £1,797.84 ($2,177.09).

Ninety One Group operates as an independent global asset manager worldwide. It serves private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as large retail financial groups, wealth managers, public and private equity as well as debt, private banks, and intermediaries.

