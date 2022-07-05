Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.44

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.44 and last traded at $4.45, with a volume of 268163 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.66.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NOK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from €6.50 ($6.77) to €6.00 ($6.25) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from €6.70 ($6.98) to €6.10 ($6.35) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nokia Oyj presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.85.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.32.

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. Nokia Oyj’s payout ratio is currently 3.13%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOK. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 16.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

