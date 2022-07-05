Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) PT Lowered to $11.00 at Truist Financial

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

NDLS has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Noodles & Company from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Noodles & Company from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Noodles & Company from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.17.

NDLS opened at $4.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $213.59 million, a P/E ratio of -232.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.79. Noodles & Company has a 1-year low of $4.56 and a 1-year high of $13.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Noodles & Company ( NASDAQ:NDLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $112.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Noodles & Company will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 28, 2021, the company operated 448 restaurants in 29 states, which included 372 company locations and 76 franchise locations.

