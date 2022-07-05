Nord Finance 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $308,943.00 (NORD)

Nord Finance (NORD) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Nord Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.70 million and approximately $308,943.00 worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nord Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00001379 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Nord Finance has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00137628 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004860 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $139.47 or 0.00678434 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00088158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00015625 BTC.

Nord Finance Coin Profile

Nord Finance’s launch date was January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 9,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,007,082 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

