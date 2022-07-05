Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) PT Lowered to 71.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 82.00 to 71.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on NHYDY. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Norsk Hydro ASA from 94.00 to 86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on Norsk Hydro ASA from 93.00 to 120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. DNB Markets lowered shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 100.00 to 85.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Norsk Hydro ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.40.
Shares of NHYDY traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,093. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.35. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.53.
About Norsk Hydro ASA (Get Rating)
Norsk Hydro ASA engages in the power production, bauxite extraction, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, remelting, and recycling activities; and provision of extruded solutions worldwide. It operates through Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Extrusions, and Energy segments. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.
