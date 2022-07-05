Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Receives $697.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $697.50.

Several research analysts have commented on NVO shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 585.00 to 780.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 750.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

NYSE:NVO opened at $111.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $83.86 and a 12 month high of $122.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.45.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.67% and a net margin of 33.16%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVO. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 731.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,527,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,826,000 after acquiring an additional 4,862,299 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,383,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,747 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,695,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,800,000.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

