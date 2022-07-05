NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $10.25

NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.25 and last traded at $10.64, with a volume of 4046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.81.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NSK from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Get NSK alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.98.

NSK ( OTCMKTS:NPSKY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. NSK had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter.

About NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY)

NSK Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial machinery bearings, automotive products, and precision machinery and parts worldwide. Its products include ball bearings; roller bearings; bearing units; super precision bearings; bearings for steel industry, mining and construction, papermaking machines, and pumps and compressors; and bearings for special environments, including sanitary, corrosive, vacuum, clean, high-temperature, non-magnetic requirement, and dust-contaminated environments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.