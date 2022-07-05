NuCypher (NU) 24 Hour Volume Hits $5.80 Million

NuCypher (NU) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. During the last seven days, NuCypher has traded down 11.2% against the dollar. One NuCypher coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000859 BTC on major exchanges. NuCypher has a total market cap of $116.94 million and $5.80 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About NuCypher

NU is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 coins and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 coins. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com . The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

NuCypher Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuCypher should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NuCypher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

