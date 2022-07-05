NULS One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.39 Million (NULS)

NULS (NULS) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. One NULS coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000883 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NULS has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. NULS has a market cap of $17.95 million and $3.39 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NULS alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00149886 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004896 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.71 or 0.00854537 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00082316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00015391 BTC.

About NULS

NULS’s launch date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NULS is nuls.io . NULS’s official message board is nuls.community . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

NULS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NULS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NULS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.