Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management cut its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 57.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,315 shares during the quarter. Nutrien accounts for about 2.0% of Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $5,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 288,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,048,000 after purchasing an additional 123,147 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 85,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after purchasing an additional 35,873 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NTR traded down $4.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.74. The stock had a trading volume of 191,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,893,738. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.94 and its 200 day moving average is $88.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.14. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $57.08 and a 52 week high of $117.25. The stock has a market cap of $41.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.95.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. Nutrien had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of Nutrien in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays set a $126.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a report on Monday, June 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.06.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

