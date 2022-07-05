Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) Short Interest Down 31.0% in June

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 31.0% from the May 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSE JHAA traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.99. The company had a trading volume of 16,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,744. Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $10.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.49.

Get Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund in the first quarter worth about $94,000. Narwhal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 167.8% during the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 29,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 18,407 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 45,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 8,750 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 25.0% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 62,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 12,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $848,000.

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.875 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2023.*

The Fund invests in a portfolio of primarily corporate debt securities, including bonds and senior loans. The Fund may invest in other types of securities including convertible securities and other types of debt instruments and derivatives that provide comparable economic exposure to the corporate debt market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.