Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) Short Interest Down 31.0% in June

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 31.0% from the May 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of NYSE JHAA traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.99. The company had a trading volume of 16,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,744. Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $10.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.49.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th.
Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.875 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2023.*
The Fund invests in a portfolio of primarily corporate debt securities, including bonds and senior loans. The Fund may invest in other types of securities including convertible securities and other types of debt instruments and derivatives that provide comparable economic exposure to the corporate debt market.
