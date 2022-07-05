Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Short Interest Down 33.6% in June

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decrease of 33.6% from the May 31st total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 258,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,493,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $283,000.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.35. 30 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,655. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.31 and a twelve month high of $15.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.22.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0485 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

