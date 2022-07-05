Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a decline of 27.7% from the May 31st total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NXP stock traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $14.26. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,152. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a twelve month low of $13.17 and a twelve month high of $18.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.50.

Get Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.0455 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXP. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 48.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (Get Rating)

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.