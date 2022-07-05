Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a decline of 27.7% from the May 31st total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of NXP stock traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $14.26. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,152. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a twelve month low of $13.17 and a twelve month high of $18.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.50.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.0455 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th.
About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (Get Rating)
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.
