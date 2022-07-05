Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) Short Interest Down 29.3% in June

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 29.3% from the May 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In other Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 38,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total value of $516,989.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,001,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,340,313. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Get Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 1,303.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,124 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 24,262 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 1.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,909 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period.

Shares of JSD traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $12.10. 1,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,011. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.75. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $11.84 and a 12 month high of $15.50.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.086 per share. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th.

About Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (Get Rating)

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.