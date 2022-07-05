Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) Short Interest Down 29.3% in June

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 29.3% from the May 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
In other Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 38,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total value of $516,989.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,001,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,340,313. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 1,303.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,124 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 24,262 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 1.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,909 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.086 per share. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th.
About Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (Get Rating)
Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (JSD)
- Using MarketBeat Market Data Tools To Find Strong Stocks in a Bear Market
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.