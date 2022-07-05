Nuvei Co. (TSE:NVEI) Receives C$94.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Nuvei Co. (TSE:NVEI – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$94.67.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NVEI shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upped their target price on Nuvei to C$90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Cowen lowered their price target on Nuvei from C$143.00 to C$87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Nuvei in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Nuvei from C$123.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of NVEI opened at C$46.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$59.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$72.22. Nuvei has a 52-week low of C$44.06 and a 52-week high of C$180.00. The firm has a market cap of C$6.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.94.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

