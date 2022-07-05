OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,600 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 196,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 738.0 days.

Shares of OBIIF remained flat at $$137.95 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.69 and its 200 day moving average is $157.80. OBIC Co.,Ltd. has a 12-month low of $134.25 and a 12-month high of $191.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 0.56.

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter. OBIC Co.,Ltd. had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 48.57%. The firm had revenue of $196.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.58 million. On average, research analysts predict that OBIC Co.,Ltd. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded OBIC Co.,Ltd. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

About OBIC Co.,Ltd. (Get Rating)

OBIC Co,Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides system integration, system support, office automation, and package software services. It offers system integration services, including developing ERP software products to provide integrated administrative systems comprising personnel, payroll, working condition management, marketing, and production systems, as well as related training courses.

