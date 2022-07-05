Odyssey (OCN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $101,743.00

Odyssey (OCN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. Odyssey has a total market capitalization of $526,861.70 and $101,743.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Odyssey has traded down 9.7% against the dollar. One Odyssey coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Odyssey Coin Profile

OCN is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Odyssey is odysseia.top . Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Odyssey Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

