Offshift (XFT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $75,330.00

Offshift (XFT) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. One Offshift coin can currently be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00002460 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Offshift has traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. Offshift has a total market capitalization of $2.78 million and approximately $75,330.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,211.43 or 1.00008656 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00043326 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005182 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00024781 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004934 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift Coin Profile

Offshift (XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,597,000 coins. The official website for Offshift is offshift.io . The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

