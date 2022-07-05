OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, a decline of 28.5% from the May 31st total of 52,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OFS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in OFS Capital by 122.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of OFS Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in OFS Capital by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,123 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in OFS Capital during the fourth quarter worth $355,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in OFS Capital during the first quarter worth $411,000. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:OFS traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $10.25. 196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,074. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.37. The firm has a market cap of $137.66 million, a PE ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.79. OFS Capital has a 12 month low of $8.77 and a 12 month high of $13.47.

OFS Capital ( NASDAQ:OFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $10.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 million. OFS Capital had a net margin of 126.61% and a return on equity of 7.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OFS Capital will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd. This is a boost from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.32%. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.55%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded OFS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

About OFS Capital

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.

