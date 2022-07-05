Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Purchased by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 213,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,500 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.14% of Okta worth $32,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Okta by 9.3% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 89,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,470,000 after buying an additional 7,566 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in Okta by 24.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its position in Okta by 33.9% during the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Okta by 1.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Okta during the first quarter valued at $755,000. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $270.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $195.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.81.

NASDAQ OKTA traded up $3.25 on Tuesday, hitting $99.23. 26,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,226,511. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.01 and a fifty-two week high of $276.30. The company has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.70.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. Okta had a negative net margin of 67.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $414.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $212,720.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,930,180.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $66,455.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,850.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,542 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,627 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

