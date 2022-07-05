ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC to $60.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ON. Bank of America reduced their price target on ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.20.

ON traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.12. The company had a trading volume of 385,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,547,277. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.81. The company has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.74. ON Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $34.01 and a 12-month high of $71.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.79.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.08% and a net margin of 20.13%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $328,021.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,992,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,702,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 12,198 shares in the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

