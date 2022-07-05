Orbit Chain (ORC) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $384,448.00

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 5th. One Orbit Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0832 or 0.00000424 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbit Chain has a market cap of $52.19 million and $384,448.00 worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Orbit Chain Coin Profile

ORC is a coin. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 975,387,820 coins and its circulating supply is 627,653,249 coins. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Orbit Chain is medium.com/orbit-chain . The official website for Orbit Chain is orbitchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC). Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism. “

Orbit Chain Coin Trading

