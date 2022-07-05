Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Shares Acquired by Grace & White Inc. NY

Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,551,439 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,624 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY owned approximately 5.14% of Orion Group worth $3,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Orion Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the 4th quarter worth $182,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 324.4% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 76,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 58,276 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 350,207 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 63,993 shares during the period. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the 4th quarter worth $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orion Group in a report on Friday, April 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Orion Group stock opened at $2.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $5.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.87.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Orion Group had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $174.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.19 million. As a group, analysts expect that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

