Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Outbrain stock opened at $5.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $292.69 million and a P/E ratio of -16.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Outbrain has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $20.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.23.

Get Outbrain alerts:

About Outbrain (Get Rating)

Outbrain Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online content recommendation platform worldwide. It offers Outbrain Engage, a product suite for media partners that provides personalized feeds and data-driven recommendations, as well as a solution to maximize user engagement. The company's Outbrain Engage solution also includes a web-based dashboard to manage and control various aspects of the platform, including content, formats, sources, frequency, and categories of ads delivered on their properties, as well as monetizes the content through customized data-driven advertising.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Outbrain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outbrain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.