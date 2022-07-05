Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Outbrain stock opened at $5.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $292.69 million and a P/E ratio of -16.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Outbrain has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $20.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.23.
