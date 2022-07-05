Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 371,624 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 6,714,687 shares.The stock last traded at $40.86 and had previously closed at $43.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OVV. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.74.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.26.

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 60.01%. Analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

In related news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 135,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,775,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 19,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $1,144,244.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,918,005.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,785 shares of company stock worth $2,213,809. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,790,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,253,000 after purchasing an additional 396,726 shares during the period. JB Investments Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 7,458,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,366,000 after purchasing an additional 625,214 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,718,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000,000 after purchasing an additional 157,323 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 436.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,284,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,668,000 after buying an additional 3,485,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 63.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,950,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,604,000 after buying an additional 1,530,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

About Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.