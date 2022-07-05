Ownership Capital B.V. Cuts Stock Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Ownership Capital B.V. trimmed its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 928,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,033,779 shares during the quarter. Masimo accounts for 1.8% of Ownership Capital B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Ownership Capital B.V. owned about 1.67% of Masimo worth $135,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Masimo during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Masimo by 657.1% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Masimo during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Masimo during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Masimo by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Masimo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MASI traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $133.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,569. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12 and a beta of 0.98. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.07 and a fifty-two week high of $305.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.37 and a 200-day moving average of $171.33.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $304.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.04 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MASI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Masimo from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Masimo from $205.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Masimo from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.60.

Masimo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.