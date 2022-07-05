Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

NASDAQ OXBR opened at $3.26 on Friday. Oxbridge Re has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $7.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.47 and its 200 day moving average is $5.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.85 million, a PE ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.94.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oxbridge Re had a net margin of 83.77% and a return on equity of 57.64%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oxbridge Re stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited ( NASDAQ:OXBR Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates owned 0.13% of Oxbridge Re at the end of the most recent reporting period. 17.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

