Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Short Interest Update

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,160,000 shares, an increase of 28.8% from the May 31st total of 3,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,342,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 472.4% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,543 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Capasso Planning Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000.

NASDAQ:OXLC opened at $5.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.13. Oxford Lane Capital has a 52 week low of $5.49 and a 52 week high of $8.53.

Oxford Lane Capital ( NASDAQ:OXLC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $55.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.80 million.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

