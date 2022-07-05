Pallapay (PALLA) 24-Hour Volume Hits $174,150.00

Pallapay (PALLA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. Pallapay has a market cap of $7.76 million and $174,150.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pallapay has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. One Pallapay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0104 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00148702 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004937 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.71 or 0.00854537 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00083707 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002322 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015316 BTC.

Pallapay Profile

Pallapay’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 743,546,427 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com

Pallapay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pallapay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pallapay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pallapay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

