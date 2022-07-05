Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Downgraded by Vertical Research

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Vertical Research to a “positive” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PARA. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Paramount Global from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Paramount Global in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Paramount Global from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Paramount Global in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Paramount Global in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.86.

Shares of PARA opened at $25.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.65. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of $23.69 and a fifty-two week high of $45.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.70.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Paramount Global had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

