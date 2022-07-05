Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Given New C$45.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 62.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on POU. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$37.50 to C$47.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$39.05.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

POU stock traded down C$4.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$27.76. The company had a trading volume of 156,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,252. The firm has a market cap of C$3.91 billion and a PE ratio of 11.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.55. Paramount Resources has a 12 month low of C$11.97 and a 12 month high of C$40.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$33.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$29.71.

Paramount Resources ( TSE:POU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C$0.25. The business had revenue of C$499.60 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Paramount Resources will post 3.6900001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paramount Resources news, Director Wilfred Arthur Gobert sold 16,090 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.51, for a total transaction of C$490,918.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,122 shares in the company, valued at C$1,102,111.12. Also, Director Robert M. Macdonald sold 3,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.00, for a total transaction of C$96,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$92,096. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,090 shares of company stock valued at $1,522,355.

About Paramount Resources (Get Rating)

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.