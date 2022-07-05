Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.83.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PK shares. StockNews.com upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.
In related news, Director Thomas D. Eckert acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.12 per share, for a total transaction of $151,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 96,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,151.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of PK stock opened at $13.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 1.94. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $12.97 and a 52 week high of $21.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.08 and a 200-day moving average of $18.21.
Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.53 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 19.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 190.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.92%.
Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.
