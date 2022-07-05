Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.83.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PK shares. StockNews.com upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Eckert acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.12 per share, for a total transaction of $151,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 96,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,151.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 166.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PK stock opened at $13.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 1.94. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $12.97 and a 52 week high of $21.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.08 and a 200-day moving average of $18.21.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.53 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 19.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 190.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.92%.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

