ParkinGo Reaches Market Capitalization of $502,503.01 (GOT)

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 4th. ParkinGo has a market cap of $502,503.01 and approximately $131.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded 19.1% lower against the US dollar. One ParkinGo coin can now be bought for $0.0249 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,205.67 or 0.99950510 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00043909 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005182 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00024742 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004910 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ParkinGo Coin Profile

GOT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Coin Trading

