Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the May 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of PBHC opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92 million, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Pathfinder Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.80 and a 1-year high of $21.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.75.

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.07 million during the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 25.53%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Pathfinder Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.44%.

In other news, SVP Daniel R. Phillips sold 2,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $40,619.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,318.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Pathfinder Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $204,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Pathfinder Bancorp by 7.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,429 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 18,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.22% of the company’s stock.

About Pathfinder Bancorp (Get Rating)

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in Oswego and Onondaga Counties, New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits.

