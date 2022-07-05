PAX Global Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:PXGYF) Short Interest Update

PAX Global Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:PXGYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 833,000 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the May 31st total of 1,166,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 143.6 days.

PXGYF opened at $0.78 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.77. PAX Global Technology has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get PAX Global Technology alerts:

About PAX Global Technology (Get Rating)

PAX Global Technology Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development and sale of electronic funds transfer point-of-sale products worldwide. Its E-payment terminal products include smart E-payment solutions, smart electronic cash register solutions, unattended solutions, smart PayPhone and PayTablet solutions, and classic E-payment solutions, as well as other accessory items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PAX Global Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAX Global Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.