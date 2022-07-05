Peak Financial Advisors LLC Buys 840 Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTGC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Hercules Capital by 99.8% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 167,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 83,523 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Hercules Capital by 73.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 7,873 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Hercules Capital by 26.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 59,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 12,405 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Hercules Capital by 30.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $477,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HTGC. StockNews.com downgraded Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Hercules Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.04.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Fallon bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.88 per share, with a total value of $148,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,667.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hercules Capital stock opened at $14.01 on Tuesday. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.61 and a 12 month high of $19.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.59 and its 200-day moving average is $16.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.33.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Hercules Capital had a net margin of 38.45% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $62.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Hercules Capital’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is 155.30%.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

