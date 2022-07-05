Peak Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 7,755 General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GIS. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in General Mills by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in General Mills by 204.7% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in General Mills by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GIS stock opened at $75.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.97 and a 200 day moving average of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $75.96.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $3,132,323.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,295,132.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,309 shares of company stock valued at $5,512,357. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.55.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

