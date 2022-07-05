Peak Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.16 Million Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 66.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the period. AvalonBay Communities makes up approximately 1.9% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on AVB shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $208.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $260.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Evercore ISI set a $231.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $275.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.61.

Shares of AVB opened at $196.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.17. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $183.35 and a 12 month high of $259.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.10%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.