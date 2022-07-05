Peak Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.75 Million Position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Canada ETF makes up 3.2% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Peak Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $3,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EWC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,537,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $750,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,872 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the fourth quarter worth $18,277,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the fourth quarter worth $11,878,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the first quarter valued at $9,693,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1,690.0% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 212,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,161,000 after acquiring an additional 200,484 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWC opened at $34.04 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1-year low of $32.94 and a 1-year high of $41.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.78.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

