Peak Financial Advisors LLC Invests $1.24 Million in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 9,620 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,708,912,000. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,463,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,909,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701,674 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,352,909 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $504,849,000 after buying an additional 2,299,016 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 6,950.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,754,257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $203,459,000 after buying an additional 1,729,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 178.7% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,300,329 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $266,792,000 after buying an additional 1,475,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total transaction of $2,439,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 674,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,278,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.78.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $136.81 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.51 and a 1-year high of $150.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.92 billion, a PE ratio of 61.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.48.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Profile (Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.