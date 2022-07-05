Peak Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,560 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Thor Industries makes up 1.3% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Thor Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Thor Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Thor Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on THO shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Thor Industries to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.11.

THO opened at $76.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.26 and a 52-week high of $128.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.72. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.73.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The construction company reported $6.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $1.45. Thor Industries had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 19.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is currently 8.79%.

In other news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein bought 3,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $228,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 133,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,138,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

