Peak Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 318 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Rockwell Automation accounts for about 2.2% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,203,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 966.7% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 78.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $345.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $360.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $318.00 to $292.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.76.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $198.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.39. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $354.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.81.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 8.81%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.45%.

Rockwell Automation announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Patricia A. Watson bought 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $219.58 per share, with a total value of $243,733.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,912.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total transaction of $144,586.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Profile (Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.