Peanut (NUX) Price Hits $0.0128 on Top Exchanges

Peanut (NUX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. Peanut has a total market capitalization of $121,738.43 and approximately $309,337.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Peanut has traded down 10.2% against the dollar. One Peanut coin can now be purchased for $0.0128 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Peanut

Peanut (CRYPTO:NUX) is a coin. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,476,069 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

Buying and Selling Peanut

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peanut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peanut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peanut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

