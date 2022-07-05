Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 24,049 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,168,911 shares.The stock last traded at $34.56 and had previously closed at $35.51.

PBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.63.

The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.70. The firm has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.25.

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.166 dividend. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 109.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,705,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $688,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847,666 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,664,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $701,787,000 after purchasing an additional 516,282 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,969,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $299,909,000 after purchasing an additional 501,938 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 6,150,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $231,169,000 after purchasing an additional 906,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,857,972 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $182,780,000 after purchasing an additional 77,623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

